News / National and Regional Press

Andrew Dowdeswell joins Yorkshire Live as Sheffield Reporter

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Yorkshire Live has appointed Andrew Dowdeswell as Sheffield reporter. Andrew will be responsible for covering news from the Sheffield and South Yorkshire area (though primarily the former).

Andrew joins from his editor role at RADAR, and has also previously served as insidethegames.biz.

