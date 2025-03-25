Andrew Dowdeswell joins Yorkshire Live as Sheffield Reporter
Yorkshire Live has appointed Andrew Dowdeswell as Sheffield reporter. Andrew will be responsible for covering news from the Sheffield and South Yorkshire area (though primarily the former).
Andrew joins from his editor role at RADAR, and has also previously served as at insidethegames.biz.
