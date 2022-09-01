 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kaya-Victoria Terry becomes Deputy Features Editor for Best Magazine

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 hours ago
Best magazine has appointed Kaya-Victoria Terry as deputy features editor to focus on covering news, real-life, lifestyle, books and true crime.

Kaya joins from her news reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as junior features writer at Closer Magazine.

 

