Kaya-Victoria Terry becomes Deputy Features Editor for Best Magazine
Best magazine has appointed Kaya-Victoria Terry as deputy features editor to focus on covering news, real-life, lifestyle, books and true crime.
Kaya joins from her news reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as junior features writer at Closer Magazine.
