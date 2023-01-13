 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Karen Roberts named Weekend Editor at The Press and Journal

Press and Journal
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

DC Thomson Media has appointed Karen Roberts as the weekend editor at The Press and Journal. She was previously a late news editor for NationalWorld.

DC Thomson Media Karen Roberts The Press and Journal

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Karen Roberts
  • The Press and Journal
    70 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login