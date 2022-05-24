Chris MacLennan joins BBC Scotland
BBC Scotland has appointed Chris MacLennan as a journalist, covering Highlands & Islands. Chris was previously North reporter at The Press and Journal and can be found tweeting @ChrisMacLennan_.
Recent news related to BBC Scotland (TV) or The Press and Journal
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chris MacLennan
-
BBC Scotland (TV)
72 contacts
-
The Press and Journal
73 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story