News / National and Regional Press

Chris MacLennan joins BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
BBC Scotland has appointed Chris MacLennan as a journalist, covering Highlands & Islands. Chris was previously North reporter at The Press and Journal and can be found tweeting @ChrisMacLennan_.

