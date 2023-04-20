 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Andrew Morton at The Press & Journal

Press and Journal
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Press & Journal has appointed Andrew Morton as a health and wellbeing journalist to focus on writing health and well-being stories for the north-east and north of Scotland.

Covering topics of human interest feature stories related to health, case studies and the chance to speak to real people will likely result in a response.

Andrew previously served as food & drinks writer on the D.C. Thomson Media title. 

Andrew Morton The Press & Journal

