Role change for Andrew Morton at The Press & Journal
The Press & Journal has appointed Andrew Morton as a health and wellbeing journalist to focus on writing health and well-being stories for the north-east and north of Scotland.
Covering topics of human interest feature stories related to health, case studies and the chance to speak to real people will likely result in a response.
Andrew previously served as food & drinks writer on the D.C. Thomson Media title.
