The Press and Journal appoints Chris Cromar
The Press and Journal has appointed Chris Cromar as live news journalist, reporting news as it breaks across the north-east and north of Scotland.
Chris joined on 16 May from his lead journalist role at Public Sector Executive (PSE), and has also previously served as lead journalist for Inverurie Advertiser.
