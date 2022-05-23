 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Press and Journal appoints Chris Cromar

Press and Journal
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
The Press and Journal has appointed Chris Cromar as live news journalist, reporting news as it breaks across the north-east and north of Scotland.

Chris joined on 16 May from his lead journalist role at Public Sector Executive (PSE), and has also previously served as lead journalist for Inverurie Advertiser.

Chris Cromar The Press and Journal

