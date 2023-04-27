Calum Ross starts as education correspondent at The Scotsman
The Scotsman has appointed Calum Ross as education correspondent. Calum was previously investigations editor at The Press and Journal, working as part of DC Thomson‘s politics team. He can be found tweeting @CalumRoss23.
