News / National and Regional Press

Calum Ross starts as education correspondent at The Scotsman

The Scotsman
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Scotsman has appointed Calum Ross as education correspondent. Calum was previously investigations editor at The Press and Journal, working as part of DC Thomson‘s politics team. He can be found tweeting @CalumRoss23.

Calum Ross The Scotsman

