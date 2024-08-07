 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Joshua King at The Scotsman

The Scotsman
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
The Scotsman has appointed Joshua King as head of business to focus on leading the business journalism digitally, in print and at events, covering different sectors of Scottish business including finance, legal, tech and property as well as looking to the future with our coverage of start ups.

Joshua previously served as Head of Digital Engagement and Development.

