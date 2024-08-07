Role change for Joshua King at The Scotsman
The Scotsman has appointed Joshua King as head of business to focus on leading the business journalism digitally, in print and at events, covering different sectors of Scottish business including finance, legal, tech and property as well as looking to the future with our coverage of start ups.
Joshua previously served as Head of Digital Engagement and Development.
