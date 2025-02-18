 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Joshua King joins the Journal of the Law Society of Scotland

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Joshua King has been appointed the editor of the Journal of the Law Society of Scotland. He is responsible for writing, editing and commissioning content – digital copy and multimedia – for the Journal. He is open to freelance pitches, and contributions from legal professionals.

The title aims to give practitioners a valuable, forward-looking perspective on the industry.

Joshua joins from his head of business role at The Scotsman.

Joshua King Journal of the Law Society of Scotland

