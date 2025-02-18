Joshua King joins the Journal of the Law Society of Scotland
Joshua King has been appointed the editor of the Journal of the Law Society of Scotland. He is responsible for writing, editing and commissioning content – digital copy and multimedia – for the Journal. He is open to freelance pitches, and contributions from legal professionals.
The title aims to give practitioners a valuable, forward-looking perspective on the industry.
Joshua joins from his head of business role at The Scotsman.
