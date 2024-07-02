Steve Carson to leave his position as director of BBC Scotland
BBC Scotland‘s director Steve Carson is to stand down after seven years in Scotland and 11 years with the broadcaster.
Steve is set to remain in his position until mid-September, ahead of taking up a new position in Dublin with the Republic of Ireland’s public service broadcaster RTÉ.
