 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Steve Carson to leave his position as director of BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Scotland‘s director Steve Carson is to stand down after seven years in Scotland and 11 years with the broadcaster.

Steve is set to remain in his position until mid-September, ahead of taking up a new position in Dublin with the Republic of Ireland’s public service broadcaster RTÉ.

BBC Scotland RTE Steve Carson

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Steve Carson
  • BBC Scotland (TV)
    71 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login