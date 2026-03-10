Cameron Angus-Mackay starts as BBC Scotland Shetland senior reporter
BBC Scotland News has appointed Cameron Angus-Mackay as senior reporter, Shetland. Cameron will be working with the BBC team in Lerwick, reporting on stories from the north of Scotland. He will also feature regularly on Good Evening Shetland and appear on BBC Scotland and BBC Radio Scotland with stories from the islands.
