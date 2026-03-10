 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Cameron Angus-Mackay starts as BBC Scotland Shetland senior reporter

BBC Scotland
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Scotland News has appointed Cameron Angus-Mackay as senior reporter, Shetland. Cameron will be working with the BBC team in Lerwick, reporting on stories from the north of Scotland. He will also feature regularly on Good Evening Shetland and appear on BBC Scotland and BBC Radio Scotland with stories from the islands.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Cameron Angus-Mackay
  • BBC Radio Scotland - Shetland
    3 contacts
  • BBC Scotland (TV)
    96 contacts
  • Good Evening Shetland - BBC Radio Scotland (Shetland)
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login