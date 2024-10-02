Hayley Valentine announced as BBC Scotland Director
Hayley Valentine has been appointed as BBC Scotland Director. She will succeed Steve Carson in the role in early November 2024.
Hayley will lead the development of a wide range content and services for audiences in Scotland across television, radio and online – which includes BBC Reporting Scotland, Sportscene, Disclosure, BBC Radio Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel, and the work of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.
