News / National and Regional Press

Hayley Valentine announced as BBC Scotland Director

BBC Scotland
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Hayley Valentine has been appointed as BBC Scotland Director. She will succeed Steve Carson in the role in early November 2024.

Hayley will lead the development of a wide range content and services for audiences in Scotland across television, radio and online – which includes BBC Reporting Scotland, Sportscene, Disclosure, BBC Radio Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel, and the work of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

 

