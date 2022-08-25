 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rosemary Gallagher joins The Scotsman as Head of Commercial Content

The Scotsman
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
Rosemary Gallagher has joined National World as Head of Commercial Content (Scotland), with a focus on The Scotsman. She works closely with colleagues across editorial and commercial teams to develop content – from printed reports to podcasts and social campaigns – to help grow revenue streams, expand audiences and raise the profile of some of the group’s titles.

Rosemary Gallagher The Scotsman

