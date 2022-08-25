Rosemary Gallagher joins The Scotsman as Head of Commercial Content
Rosemary Gallagher has joined National World as Head of Commercial Content (Scotland), with a focus on The Scotsman. She works closely with colleagues across editorial and commercial teams to develop content – from printed reports to podcasts and social campaigns – to help grow revenue streams, expand audiences and raise the profile of some of the group’s titles.
