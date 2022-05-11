Caitlyn Dewar joins STV
STV has hired Caitlyn Dewar as a digital production journalist.
Caitlyn joined last week from her digital journalist role at The Herald and prior to that served as Edinburgh specialist reporter for the Edinburgh Evening News. She can be found tweeting @caitlyndewar.
Recent news related to Edinburgh Evening News (EEN), STV or The Herald (Glasgow)
Recent news related to Caitlyn Dewar
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Caitlyn Dewar
-
Edinburgh Evening News (EEN)
27 contacts
-
STV
41 contacts
-
The Herald (Glasgow)
67 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story