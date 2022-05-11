 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Caitlyn Dewar joins STV

By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
STV has hired Caitlyn Dewar as a digital production journalist.

Caitlyn joined last week from her digital journalist role at The Herald and prior to that served as Edinburgh specialist reporter for the Edinburgh Evening News. She can be found tweeting @caitlyndewar.

