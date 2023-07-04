James McEnaney is now education correspondent at The Herald
The Herald (Glasgow) has appointed James McEnaney as education correspondent.
James joined on 21 June and previously served as a school teacher and college lecturer, as well as a freelance writer, journalist and author. He can be reached on Twitter @MrMcEnaney.
