James McEnaney is now education correspondent at The Herald

The Herald Glasgow
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
The Herald (Glasgow) has appointed James McEnaney as education correspondent.

James joined on 21 June and previously served as a school teacher and college lecturer, as well as a freelance writer, journalist and author. He can be reached on Twitter @MrMcEnaney.

