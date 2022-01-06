Elle Duffy joins BBC’s The Nine as a Journalist
BBC has appointed Elle Duffy as a journalist for TV show The Nine working in production and covering news within Scotland.
Elle joined in December from her subscriptions & engagement editor role at The Herald, and has also previously served as social media journalist at The Herald.
