 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Elle Duffy joins BBC’s The Nine as a Journalist

The Nine
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC has appointed Elle Duffy as a journalist for TV show The Nine working in production and covering news within Scotland.

Elle joined in December from her subscriptions & engagement editor role at The Herald, and has also previously served as social media journalist at The Herald.

 

Elle Duffy The Nine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Elle Duffy
  • The Herald (Glasgow)
    65 contacts
  • The Nine
    12 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login