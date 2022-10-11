Gerry Gay becomes Editor of Question Time
BBC programme Question Time has appointed Gerry Gay as editor. Gerry is responsible for and decides on all aspects of the Question Time programme- this includes the panel, audience and venue selection, as well as what topics to discuss each week.
Gerry joins from his editor role at The Nine.
