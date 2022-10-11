 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Gerry Gay becomes Editor of Question Time

Question Time
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
BBC programme Question Time has appointed Gerry Gay as editor. Gerry is responsible for and decides on all aspects of the Question Time programme- this includes the panel, audience and venue selection, as well as what topics to discuss each week.

Gerry joins from his editor role at The Nine.

Gerry Gay Question Time The Nine

