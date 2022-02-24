James Cook to take over as Scotland editor at BBC News
BBC News has appointed James Cook as Scotland editor.
James will take up his post in the coming weeks and will be based in Pacific Quay, Glasgow. He was previously chief news correspondent for The Nine on BBC Scotland.
Recent news related to BBC News, BBC Scotland or The Nine
Recent news related to James Cook
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Cook
-
BBC News
415 contacts
-
BBC Scotland
53 contacts
-
The Nine
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story