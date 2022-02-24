 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
James Cook to take over as Scotland editor at BBC News

BBC News
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
BBC News has appointed James Cook as Scotland editor.

James will take up his post in the coming weeks and will be based in Pacific Quay, Glasgow. He was previously chief news correspondent for The Nine on BBC Scotland.

