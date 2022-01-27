Catriona MacPhee joins BBC Scotland after seven years at STV Dundee
BBC Scotland has appointed Catriona MacPhee as social media producer for Question Time and Debate Night, working within the BBC Scotland politics team. She covers any Scottish politics stories and welcomes tip-offs and story leads.
Catriona joined this month from her assistant producer role at STV Dundee, and has also previously served as reporter at The Press and Journal.
