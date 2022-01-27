 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Catriona MacPhee joins BBC Scotland after seven years at STV Dundee

BBC Scotland
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
10 hours ago
BBC Scotland has appointed Catriona MacPhee as social media producer for Question Time and Debate Night, working within the BBC Scotland politics team. She covers any Scottish politics stories and welcomes tip-offs and story leads.

Catriona joined this month from her assistant producer role at STV Dundee, and has also previously served as reporter at The Press and Journal.

 

BBC Scotland Catriona MacPhee

