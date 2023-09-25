 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Michael Sheils Mcnamee moves to BBC News UK online desk

BBC News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
4 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

BBC has appointed Michael Sheils McNamee as a senior journalist at BBC News UK online desk based in Belfast.

Prior to this, Michael was a journalist with BBC Scotland working at BBC Scotland’s flagship news programme The Nine.

BBC News Online BBC Scotland Michael Sheils Mcnamee

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Michael Sheils Mcnamee
  • BBC News Online (Northern Ireland)
    15 contacts
  • BBC Scotland (Online)
    48 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login