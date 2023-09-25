Michael Sheils Mcnamee moves to BBC News UK online desk
BBC has appointed Michael Sheils McNamee as a senior journalist at BBC News UK online desk based in Belfast.
Prior to this, Michael was a journalist with BBC Scotland working at BBC Scotland’s flagship news programme The Nine.
