Andrew Learmonth joins The Herald (Glasgow) as political correspondent
The Herald (Glasgow) has appointed Andrew Learmonth as a political correspondent, starting 5 March. Andrew is currently a reporter for Holyrood Magazine and can be found tweeting @andrewlearmonth.
Recent news related to Holyrood Magazine or The Herald (Glasgow)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Andrew Learmonth
-
Holyrood Magazine
5 contacts
-
The Herald (Glasgow)
66 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story