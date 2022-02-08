Kathleen Nutt starts as political correspondent at The Herald
The Herald (Glasgow) has appointed Kathleen Nutt as political correspondent. Kathleen was previously chief political reporter at The National, where she worked for seven years. She can be found tweeting @kacnutt.
