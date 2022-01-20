Promotion for Hannah Rodger at the Herald
The Herald has promoted Hannah Rodger to Westminster editor.
Hannah started her role on 10 January and was previously Westminster correspondent for the newspaper. She can be found tweeting @hrwritesnews.
