Stephanie Brawn moves to The National
Herald & Times Group has appointed Stephanie Brawn as multimedia political journalist for The National, covering Scottish politics and stories concerning Scottish history and culture.
Stephanie will join on 17 March from her local democracy reporter role at Paisley Daily Express, where she has spent the last two years. She has also previously served as chief reporter for Clyde Weekly Press.
