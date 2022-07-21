Role change for Julia Armstrong at The Star (Sheffield)
The Star (Sheffield) has appointed Julia Armstrong as a local democracy reporter. She will be covering Sheffield City Council and local politics for a pool of local news organisations.
Julia previously served as entertainment writer at the paper.
Recent news related to The Star (Sheffield)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Julia Armstrong
-
The Star (Sheffield)
29 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story