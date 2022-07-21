 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Julia Armstrong at The Star (Sheffield)

The Star (Sheffield)
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Star (Sheffield) has appointed Julia Armstrong as a local democracy reporter. She will be covering Sheffield City Council and local politics for a pool of local news organisations.

Julia previously served as entertainment writer at the paper.

