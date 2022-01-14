Absolute Radio Country announces the launch of The Nashville Show

Absolute Radio Country has confirmed Elaina D Smith will be joining the station to host The Nashville Show from 17 January.

The show will be broadcast directly from Nashville, Tennessee, on Sundays to Thursdays between 7pm – 10pm.

Elaina D Smith is a well-known presenter in the country music scene, having covered the red carpet for major award shows as well as participating in key industry panels, hosting Country Music Festivals and even appearing in hit TV drama Nashville.