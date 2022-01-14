 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Absolute Radio Country announces the launch of The Nashville Show

Absolute Radio Country
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Absolute Radio Country has confirmed Elaina D Smith will be joining the station to host The Nashville Show from 17 January.

The show will be broadcast directly from Nashville, Tennessee, on Sundays to Thursdays between 7pm – 10pm.

Elaina D Smith is a well-known presenter in the country music scene, having covered the red carpet for major award shows as well as participating in key industry panels, hosting Country Music Festivals and even appearing in hit TV drama Nashville.

Absolute Radio Country Elaina D Smith The Nashville Show

Recent news related to Absolute Radio Country or The Nashville Show - Absolute Radio Country

Ben Earle to join Absolute Radio Country

Bauer Media to launch Country Hits Radio

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Elaina Doré Smith
  • Absolute Radio Country
    5 contacts
  • The Nashville Show - Absolute Radio Country
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login