Steve Simms joins JACKfm in Oxfordshire
JACKfm, JACK 2 HITS and JACK 3 CHILL have appointed Steve Simms as programme controller to focus on managing the output of all 3 of the JACK radio stations in Oxfordshire.
Steve joined at the start of this month from his content producer role for Absolute Radio Country, and has also previously served as music producer for Heat Radio.
