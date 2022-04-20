 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Steve Simms joins JACKfm in Oxfordshire

Jack FM
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

JACKfm, JACK 2 HITS and JACK 3 CHILL have appointed Steve Simms as programme controller to focus on managing the output of all 3 of the JACK radio stations in Oxfordshire.

Steve joined at the start of this month from his content producer role for Absolute Radio Country, and has also previously served as music producer for Heat Radio.

Absolute Radio Country heat radio JACK 2 HITS JACK 3 CHILL JACKfm Steve Simms

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Steve Simms
  • Absolute Radio Country
    4 contacts
  • heat radio
    6 contacts
  • JACK 2 Hits (Oxfordshire)
    7 contacts
  • JACK 3
    6 contacts
  • JACK fm (Oxfordshire)
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login