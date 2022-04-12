 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Changes to the daytime line-up at KISS

Kiss
By Andrew Strutt
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

KISS has made the following changes to their daytime schedule:

Michael Lewis, who leads the breakfast show on the digital station, will now also take on the KISSTORY slot on KISS from 11am-1pm.

Tatum McGreal moves from her early breakfast slot to present mid-afternoons from 1-4pm

Freddie Smith now presents the early breakfast show on weekdays from 4-7am.

Jordan Lee joins the radio station to present a Sunday afternoon show from 2-5pm. He will also continue with his evening show on Hits Radio as well as weekday afternoons on heat Radio.

Finally, Harriet Rose has her first ever solo show presenting on Sundays from 1-5pm.

Freddie Smith Harriet Rose heat radio Hits Radio Jordan Lee Kiss Michael Lewis Tatum McGreal

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Freddie Smith
  • Michael Lewis
  • Tatum McGreal
  • Jordan Lee
  • Harriet Rose
  • heat radio
    6 contacts
  • Hits Radio
    21 contacts
  • KISS
    25 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login