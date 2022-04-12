Changes to the daytime line-up at KISS

KISS has made the following changes to their daytime schedule:

Michael Lewis, who leads the breakfast show on the digital station, will now also take on the KISSTORY slot on KISS from 11am-1pm.

Tatum McGreal moves from her early breakfast slot to present mid-afternoons from 1-4pm

Freddie Smith now presents the early breakfast show on weekdays from 4-7am.

Jordan Lee joins the radio station to present a Sunday afternoon show from 2-5pm. He will also continue with his evening show on Hits Radio as well as weekday afternoons on heat Radio.

Finally, Harriet Rose has her first ever solo show presenting on Sundays from 1-5pm.