Angellica Bell joins the Hits Radio Breakfast team
The Hits Radio Breakfast Show‘s co-host Fleur East is leaving for maternity leave on 9 February.
Broadcaster and TV presenter Angellica Bell will cover as co-host of the show alongside James Barr and Matt Haslam. The show airs on weekdays from 6-10 am.
