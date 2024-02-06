 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Angellica Bell joins the Hits Radio Breakfast team

By Martina Losi
4 hours ago
The Hits Radio Breakfast Show‘s co-host Fleur East is leaving for maternity leave on 9 February.

Broadcaster and TV presenter Angellica Bell will cover as co-host of the show alongside James Barr and Matt Haslam. The show airs on weekdays from 6-10 am.

