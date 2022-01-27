 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Schedule changes at Hits Radio

Hits Radio
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
Hits Radio has announced a revamped daytime weekday schedule:

Tom Green, previously KISS breakfast host, has moved to mid-mornings and presents from 10am till 1pm.

Hattie Pearson has now taken on hosting afternoons, from 1pm till 4pm, moving from the 4am till 6am slot.

And Mike Toolan has been reunited with Gemma Atkinson to host the drivetime show from 4pm till 7pm. They previously co-hosted breakfast on Key 103.

The changes came into effect on 24 January.

