Schedule changes at Hits Radio

Hits Radio has announced a revamped daytime weekday schedule:

Tom Green, previously KISS breakfast host, has moved to mid-mornings and presents from 10am till 1pm.

Hattie Pearson has now taken on hosting afternoons, from 1pm till 4pm, moving from the 4am till 6am slot.

And Mike Toolan has been reunited with Gemma Atkinson to host the drivetime show from 4pm till 7pm. They previously co-hosted breakfast on Key 103.

The changes came into effect on 24 January.