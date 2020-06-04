Bauer Media to rebrand 49 radio stations to Greatest Hits Radio

Bauer Media has announced that 49 of the 56 FM licences it bought from UKRD, Wireless, Lincs FM and Celador will rebrand as Greatest Hits Radio.

The larger Greatest Hits Radio network will have 9 separate drive time shows across 7 regions which are North West, Yorkshire & Lincolnshire, Central, East, South, South West and Wales. Pulse 1, Signal 1, The Wave 96.4 and Fire Radio will all keep their names but become part of the Hits Radio network. The other three stations – Lincs FM, Pirate FM and Sam FM – will remain as stand-alone stations.