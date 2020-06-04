 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bauer Media to rebrand 49 radio stations to Greatest Hits Radio

By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
Greatest Hits Radio

Bauer Media has announced that 49 of the 56 FM licences it bought from UKRD, Wireless, Lincs FM and Celador will rebrand as Greatest Hits Radio.

The larger Greatest Hits Radio network will have 9 separate drive time shows across 7 regions which are North West, Yorkshire & Lincolnshire, Central, East, South, South West and Wales. Pulse 1Signal 1The Wave 96.4 and Fire Radio will all keep their names but become part of the Hits Radio network. The other three stations – Lincs FM, Pirate FM and Sam FM – will remain as stand-alone stations.

Tags:
Bauer Media Greatest Hits Radio Lincs FM