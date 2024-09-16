Greatest Hits Radio Launches Sister Station
Greatest Hits Radio has launched a new sister station; Greatest Hits Radio 60s. The new station will be available across the UK on DAB and via the Rayo app from 12 noon Monday 16th September.
