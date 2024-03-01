Pirate FM and Wave 105 to rebrand

Wave 105 will be rebranding to Greatest Hits Radio, while Greatest Hits Radio Cornwall moves into the slot currently operated by Pirate FM.

Wave 105 will become Greatest Hits Radio South Coast this Spring, with broadcasters including Ken Bruce, Simon Mayo and Jackie Brambles becoming part of the station’s new look schedule. In a change from other regional Greatest Hits Radio stations in England, it will include its own regional Breakfast show hosted by current Wave 105 Breakfast presenter, Rick Jackson, in addition to a regional mid-afternoon show hosted by Mark Collins.

Meanwhile, Greatest Hits Radio is also expanding its coverage in Cornwall by launching on FM and will welcome a new local afternoon show, with further details to be announced soon.

Pirate FM will rebrand to Hits Radio Cornwall with the station becoming digital only from April. Breakfast presenters Neil and Saffy will be part of a new station line-up that will include shows from presenters including Fleur East, Sam Thompson, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Gemma Atkinson and Mike Toolan.

All stations will continue to provide local news and information, including traffic and travel as well as commercial opportunities for local partners; and fundraising for disadvantaged young people within the community will carry on through its Cash for Kids charity.