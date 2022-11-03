Andrew Kay becomes Chief Reporter for Greatest Hits Radio South West
Greatest Hits Radio South West has appointed Andrew Kay as chief reporter. He will be reporting across Devon, Somerset and Cornwall, working closely with chief reporter for Bristol and Bath and South Wales, James Diamond.
Andrew and James will work together to coordinate their team of reporters, in terms of where they will be based for press calls etc, and the types of stories and features they will work on. They also produce social media content as well as on air pieces.
