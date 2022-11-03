 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Andrew Kay becomes Chief Reporter for Greatest Hits Radio South West

Greatest Hits Radio
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Greatest Hits Radio South West has appointed Andrew Kay as chief reporter. He will be reporting across Devon, Somerset and Cornwall, working closely with chief reporter for Bristol and Bath and South Wales, James Diamond.

Andrew and James will work together to coordinate their team of reporters, in terms of where they will be based for press calls etc, and the types of stories and features they will work on. They also produce social media content as well as on air pieces.

