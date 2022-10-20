 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for James Diamond at Bauer Media

Bauer Media
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
Bauer Media has promoted James Diamond to the role of chief reporter. James is based in Bristol and will continue his previous role covering local stories and national issues with a local angle across Bristol and Bath. As a chief reporter he is now one of the group’s most senior reporters nationwide and is also responsible for providing other reporters across Bauer with feedback and advice.

As part of the Bauer network, James covers news across the UK for radio stations including MagicAbsolute Radio and Kiss FM.

