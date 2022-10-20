Role change for James Diamond at Bauer Media
Bauer Media has promoted James Diamond to the role of chief reporter. James is based in Bristol and will continue his previous role covering local stories and national issues with a local angle across Bristol and Bath. As a chief reporter he is now one of the group’s most senior reporters nationwide and is also responsible for providing other reporters across Bauer with feedback and advice.
As part of the Bauer network, James covers news across the UK for radio stations including Magic, Absolute Radio and Kiss FM.
Recent news related to Greatest Hits Radio Bristol
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Diamond
-
Greatest Hits Radio Bristol
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story