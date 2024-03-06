The Up launches on KISS
The Up, a late show focusing on entertainment and music, launched on 4 March on KISS radio.
The programme is hosted by Harriet Rose and Henrie Kwushue and will air from 9-11 pm Mondays to Wednesdays.
