Adam Becket joins TI Media’s Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Cycling Weekly has appointed Adam Becket as digital staff writer to focus on writing online news and features about the sport of cycling and the wider activity.

Adam joined on December 13 from his staff writer role at ProCycling Magazine, and has also previously served as a reporter at Church Times.

 

Adam Becket Cycling Weekly Procycling

