Adam Becket promoted to news editor at Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly has appointed Adam Becket as news editor, working across the magazine and website. Adam, previously news and features writer, organises a small team of writers and covers stories across the sport as well as wider issues to do with the activity.
