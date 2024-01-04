 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Adam Becket promoted to news editor at Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Cycling Weekly has appointed Adam Becket as news editor, working across the magazine and website. Adam, previously news and features writer, organises a small team of writers and covers stories across the sport as well as wider issues to do with the activity.

Adam Becket Cycling Weekly

