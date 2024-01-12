 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Role updates for David Bradford and Tom Davidson at Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Cycling Weekly has appointed David Bradford as features editor and Tom Davidson as senior news and features writer. David was previously fitness editor at the title while Tom worked as a news writer. They can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @DeeBeeCW and @t_davidson respectively.

Cyling Weekly David Bradford Tom Davidson

