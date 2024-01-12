Role updates for David Bradford and Tom Davidson at Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly has appointed David Bradford as features editor and Tom Davidson as senior news and features writer. David was previously fitness editor at the title while Tom worked as a news writer. They can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @DeeBeeCW and @t_davidson respectively.
