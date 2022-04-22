 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alan Smith joins the Daily Mirror football team

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
Mirror Football has appointed Alan Smith as news reporter. He will be covering any news relating to football, from Manchester United and Chelsea, to any grassroots story that will be of interest to a wider audience.

Alan joins from his chief football writer role at Football.London, and has also previously served as a journalist for The Times.

 

