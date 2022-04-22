Alan Smith joins the Daily Mirror football team
Mirror Football has appointed Alan Smith as news reporter. He will be covering any news relating to football, from Manchester United and Chelsea, to any grassroots story that will be of interest to a wider audience.
Alan joins from his chief football writer role at Football.London, and has also previously served as a journalist for The Times.
Recent news related to Mirror Football
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alan Smith
-
Mirror Football
23 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story