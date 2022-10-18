Danyal Khan becomes Women’s Football Reporter for Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Danyal Khan as women’s football reporter, covering all the London and southern clubs in the WSL. He will be attending press conferences, interviewing players and producing pieces live from the stadium to create content for Mirror Football, Daily Express and football.london.
Danyal previously served as trainee football writer for football.london.
Recent news related to Daily Express, football.london or Mirror Football
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Danyal Khan
-
Daily Express
150 contacts
-
football.london
16 contacts
-
Mirror Football
21 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story