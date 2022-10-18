 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Danyal Khan becomes Women’s Football Reporter for Reach plc

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
Reach plc has appointed Danyal Khan as women’s football reporter, covering all the London and southern clubs in the WSL. He will be attending press conferences, interviewing players and producing pieces live from the stadium to create content for Mirror Football, Daily Express and football.london.

Danyal previously served as trainee football writer for football.london.

