 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Alice Greaves named editor at Financial Promoter

Financial Promoter
By Martina Losi
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Financial Promoter has appointed Alice Greaves as editor.

Alice joined in August from her managing director role at Bourchier and previously worked as a freelance editor. She can be contacted via LinkedIn.

Alice Greaves Financial Promoter

Recent news related to Financial Promoter

Financial Promoter launches

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alice Greaves
  • Financial Promoter
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login