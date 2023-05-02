 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The launch of Financial Promoter for financial marketing professionals

Rhotic Media
By Siergiej Miloczkin
9 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Rhotic Media, the London-based financial content agency, has launched Financial Promoter, a quarterly magazine in April 2023 and website in May 2023, targeting people working in marketing roles at financial services businesses.

The magazine analyses the current marketing campaigns of financial services companies in capital markets and retail finance, including businesses in the world of investment, pensions, fintech, banking, lending and professional services.

The title also includes coverage of major financial conferences, seminars, and exhibitions, reporting on the campaign focusses of banks, asset managers, fintechs, pension funds, consultants and professional services firms.

Joe McGrath, founder of Rhotic Media, is the editor for the launch edition of the print issue and the website, with Ella Farmer working as a financial journalist.

Financial Promoter Joe McGrath Rhotic Media

