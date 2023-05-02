The launch of Financial Promoter for financial marketing professionals

Rhotic Media, the London-based financial content agency, has launched Financial Promoter, a quarterly magazine in April 2023 and website in May 2023, targeting people working in marketing roles at financial services businesses.

The magazine analyses the current marketing campaigns of financial services companies in capital markets and retail finance, including businesses in the world of investment, pensions, fintech, banking, lending and professional services.

The title also includes coverage of major financial conferences, seminars, and exhibitions, reporting on the campaign focusses of banks, asset managers, fintechs, pension funds, consultants and professional services firms.

Joe McGrath, founder of Rhotic Media, is the editor for the launch edition of the print issue and the website, with Ella Farmer working as a financial journalist.