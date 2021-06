Reach plc has appointed Alistair Bushe as senior editor (Ireland), working across Belfast Live, Dublin Live, Irish Mirror, CorkBeo, RSVP Live and Buzz.ie. Alistair will also take over as editor of Daily Mirror Northern Ireland from Kevan Furbank who will now focus on being managing editor for Reach’s portfolio of news brands in Ireland. Alistair was previously editor at News Letter (Belfast).