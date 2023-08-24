Jane Corscadden returns to Belfast Live
Belfast Live‘s reporter Jane Corscadden has returned to the title after six months. Jane was previously on secondment in New York as part of the launch team of The Irish Star US. She can be found tweeting @janeinator.
