Amber Mehmood joins BBC Money and Work
BBC’s Amber Mehmood is now a journalist for BBC Money and Work, covering national and international economics and business news. Amber was previously a researcher for BBC Watchdog and BBC Rip Off Britain. She tweets @amber_mehm.
