 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Anna King announces departure from BBC Radio Gloucestershire

BBC Radio Gloucestershire
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio Gloucestershire‘s Anna King will serve her last day as a presenter in July 2023.

She will be leaving the station after 37 years at the corporation. Anna has also worked on BBC Radio Bristol, BBC Radio 4 and as stand-in for the former networked evening show across BBC local radio.

Anna King BBC Radio Gloucestershire

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Anna King
  • BBC Radio Gloucestershire
    22 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login