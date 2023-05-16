Anna King announces departure from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
BBC Radio Gloucestershire‘s Anna King will serve her last day as a presenter in July 2023.
She will be leaving the station after 37 years at the corporation. Anna has also worked on BBC Radio Bristol, BBC Radio 4 and as stand-in for the former networked evening show across BBC local radio.
