News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

BBC Radio Gloucestershire hires Jack Shute

BBC Radio Gloucestershire
By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio Gloucestershire appointed Jack Shute as a journalism coordinator/broadcast assistant. He serves additionally as a showbiz reporter and a host at his podcast Pop Cult Digest. Jack is interested in entertainment, pop culture and showbiz, and can be reached by email.

