BBC Radio Gloucestershire hires Jack Shute
BBC Radio Gloucestershire appointed Jack Shute as a journalism coordinator/broadcast assistant. He serves additionally as a showbiz reporter and a host at his podcast Pop Cult Digest. Jack is interested in entertainment, pop culture and showbiz, and can be reached by email.
Recent news related to BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jack Shute
-
BBC Radio Gloucestershire
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story