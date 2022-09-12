Ben Barry joins SWNS as a Digital Reporter
SWNS has appointed Ben Barry as a digital reporter, where he is writing for national news websites. Prior to this, he was digital reporter for Newsquest Cumbria. Ben is also a radio presenter on GlitterBeam Radio for ‘The Good News Hour’ between 4 – 5pm on Mondays.
