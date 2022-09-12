 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ben Barry joins SWNS as a Digital Reporter

swns
By Siergiej Miloczkin
22 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

SWNS has appointed Ben Barry as a digital reporter, where he is writing for national news websites. Prior to this, he was digital reporter for Newsquest Cumbria. Ben is also a radio presenter on GlitterBeam Radio for ‘The Good News Hour’ between 4 – 5pm on Mondays.

GlitterBeam Radio Newsquest SWNS

