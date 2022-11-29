 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Debbie Luxon becomes Senior East of England Reporter for SWNS

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
SWNS has appointed Debbie Luxon as senior east of England reporter. Debbie will focusing on national stories covering the East of England, from Norfolk to Essex and all counties in between. She covers breaking news, person-centred features and community issues that have national relevance.

 

