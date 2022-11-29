Debbie Luxon becomes Senior East of England Reporter for SWNS
SWNS has appointed Debbie Luxon as senior east of England reporter. Debbie will focusing on national stories covering the East of England, from Norfolk to Essex and all counties in between. She covers breaking news, person-centred features and community issues that have national relevance.
Recent news related to SWNS
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Debbie Luxon
-
SWNS
25 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story